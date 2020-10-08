Kangana Ranaut blasted by netizens as they ask her to return Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut blasted by netizens as they ask for her to return Padma Shri

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is under fire as her previous claims remain unproven.

Social media users were up in arms against the Queen actor as #KanganaAwardWapasKar became a top trend on Twitter after speculation about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death being a ‘murder’ were ruled out by a forensic panel from AIIMS.

Earlier, Kangana had claimed in an interview that she would return her Padma Shri if she couldn’t prove claims of Rajput getting murdered and not dying of a suicide.

“#KanganaAwardWapasKar Death of Sushant was, like any death, tragic indeed, particularly suicides. But the way he was dishonoured after death by media, Bhakts and BJP is unforgivable. @KanganaTeam was the most vile among them. She had gone promisimg return of her awards,” one user wrote.

“Kanagna & Arnab tried their best to defame Bwood & Mumbai police by using SSR's death.There is no doubt both r on payroll of BJP. After AIIMS & CBI reports both should apologise to Nation,also KR should return her Padma Shri as she promised,” added another.

“Raise your hand if you want to see @KanganaTeam Returning padma shri on live tv since all of her conspiracies on shushant's death turn out to be a farce just like herself! #KanganaAwardWapasKar,” a third chimed in.