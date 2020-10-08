Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 08, 2020

Kim Kardashian hints at KUWTK return: It was 'just a break’

With thousands of fans in mourning over the end of the hit reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian returned to lift their spirts and unveil some elated news.

During her interview with Grazia, beauty mogul and SKIMS owner Kim Kardashian West admitted, “This was a dream of all of ours. We never imagined we would get onto season two. Now we’re on twenty.”

She also added, “Sometimes we just need a break. It’s really simple. We just need a minute to regroup. You know, we haven’t had a break for fourteen years.”

“We’ve gone in filming a season, then a spin-off and I think there’s no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives. And we have kids now. And they need us. There’s so much going on that, even just for a minute we need a break.”

Kim is not the only person who has spoken out about KUWTK and its end, the show’s producer, Ryan Seacrest also opened up about his own candid thoughts regarding the entire experience.

He admitted to Entertainment Tonight, “I do know that the family is so grateful for having the opportunity at E! and having people ride along with them through relationships, and pregnancies, and separations, and breakups.”

He even concluded by saying, “I mean it’s pretty cool to see that they have been so vulnerable and open and people have ridden along.”

