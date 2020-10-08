Shawn Mendes announces collab with Justin Bieber: ‘My favourite artist’

Shawn Mendes left fans in elated shock after he announced the news of a possible collaboration with “one of his favourite artists” Justin Bieber.

The news was confirmed during a radio interview on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, during which the 21-year-old musician pushed back against rumors that he had already turned down the project with the Baby singer.

Mendes was quoted telling radio show host Roman Kemp, “Is this you trying to get me to confirm that I have a collaboration with Justin Bieber?”

“If I turned one down, that would be insane, considering he’s been one of my favourite artists since I was nine years old.

“I cannot confirm or deny.”

The singer also went on to say, “In the last six months, we’ve definitely become a lot closer… It’s really cool to have him as a mentor in a lot of ways, just to kind of talk through stuff with, because there are not many people who do this type of stuff. But anyway, back to your question because now I’m sidetracking on purpose.”

