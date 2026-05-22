Anne Hathaway opens up about struggling to play pop icon in 'Mother Mary'

Anne Hathaway gives a peak into seeking help for 'Mother Mary' performance

Anne Hathaway is a huge star in real life, but quite different than her character in the movie Mother Mary, in which she plays a pop superstar and performs original songs in stadiums.

The 43-year-old actress revealed that it took great courage for her to get into the pop star mode and perform the songs for the movie.

In fact, the One Day star was about of walk off from the movie forever, as she shared in a new interview.

“This is really bad… I don’t know that I can ask people to come to see this,” Hathaway recounted in an interview with Elle, noting that she told her husband Adam Shulman that she had made the decision.

However, The Devil Wears Prada actress continued that she realised “there would be no shame if I was fired, but there would be if I quit.”

Hathaway then rolled her sleeves and got to work on her vocal training, so much so that she surprised Jack Antonoff, who wrote original music for the movie along with Charli XCX and FKA Twigs.

When she performed in front of the Bleachers frontman, Hathaway recalled, “He whipped his head at me goes, ‘You have been working.’”

Mother Mary follows Hathaway’s character as she navigates fame, her personal identity, along with her personal relationships at the same time and the struggles which ensue.