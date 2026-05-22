Ricky Martin's rep issues statement after security threat at concert

Marin, 54, has been on the road ever since his Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance

Ricky Martin’s European tour didn’t get off to the best start.

On Thursday, May 21, the Puerto Rican pop star faced a security threat after someone allegedly sprayed tear gas toward the stage during the first show of the European leg of his Ricky Martin Live World Tour in Montenegro.

Later, the Grammy-winning singer’s publicist, Róndine Alcalá, shared a statement to her social media confirming that "an individual discharged tear gas toward the stage," causing panic inside the crowd.

According to the statement, the concert was abruptly interrupted as audience members moved away from the area and received assistance. Martin, 54, and his team immediately exited the stage as a "precautionary measure" while local authorities worked to secure the venue.

Despite concerns from members of his team, Martin chose to resume the concert once officials confirmed "the situation was under control and that attendees could safely return."

"Ricky Martin and his team are safe and grateful for the support and concern received following tonight’s events in Montenegro," Alcalá added.

The singer is currently travelling across Europe as part of his ongoing world tour, with upcoming stops in Moldova, Serbia, Croatia, Italy and Switzerland.

Martin has remained busy following his appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year alongside Bad Bunny.