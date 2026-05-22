Anne Hathaway breaks silence on facelift speculation

Anne Hathaway addressed the viral chatter surrounding her appearance, and she did it with candour.

In a revealing new Elle spread, the Oscar winning actress discussed a video she posted to Instagram the night before the interview.

The clip showed her hairstylist’s trick: two small braids placed near each temple, pulled back and pinned to give her face a subtle lift.

The look quickly went viral, fueling speculation that Hathaway had undergone a facelift.

“I wouldn’t say pointed,” Hathaway said when asked if the post was meant as a denial. “But we’re at a time when people feel very confident in assuming what they think is fact, and sometimes what they think is accurate and sometimes it’s not. My preference would be to never comment on anything and to just live in the mystery… but the speculation has gotten so loud that you do feel the need to just get your truth out there.”

Hathaway admitted she wrestled with whether to share the video at all.

“Should I have posted that or not? Should I have just kept going and done the thing that makes me happy and makes me feel more confident on the red carpet? But I felt like the conversation was becoming distracting.”

The Odyssey star also emphasized that cosmetic surgery is no small matter.

“These are huge medical decisions that people are presuming. I wanted to show that like, no, I didn’t make a huge medical decision. It’s just two braids. And by the way,… I might still get a facelift someday,” she explained.

Reflecting on how she’s grown, Hathaway said criticism would have been harder to handle when she was younger.

“One of the things about younger me is she was really scared, and I think that fear made me harsh with myself. I shudder at the thought that I might have inadvertently been harsh with other people while I was being harsh with myself. I actually get nauseous thinking about it.”

Now, Hathaway says she approaches aging and public scrutiny with more resilience.