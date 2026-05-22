BTS to perform in Australia for first time in a decade

BTS, featuring RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V, is officially heading back to Australia.

The globally acclaimed K-pop boy band has announced four stadium shows in February 2027 as part of its massive BTS WORLD TOUR.

The upcoming set of shows will mark the group’s highly anticipated return to Australian stages for the first time since the 2017 WINGS tour.

Promoted by Live Nation, the tour will see BTS perform two back-to-back shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

The group will take the stage at Marvel Stadium on Friday, February 12, 2027, and Saturday, February 13, 2027.

They will then head to Accor Stadium for performances on Saturday, February 20, 2027, and Sunday, February 21, 2027.

The upcoming concerts will feature a massive 360-degree in-the-round stage design to maximize stadium capacity for a more immersive experience.

The announcement has already sparked excitement among ARMY members worldwide, with fans eagerly preparing for presale registration and ticket sales.

According to the official details, ARMY Membership Presale Registration will remain open on Weverse until 1:00 PM AEST on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, allowing fans to verify their memberships for early ticket access.

Notably, BTS last performed in Australia during their 2017 WINGS tour, making the upcoming concerts one of the group’s most anticipated returns in years.