Thursday Oct 08 2020
Prince William spills the beans on his 'easy' secrets to getting children to sleep

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

Prince William spills the beans on his ‘easy’ secrets to getting children in bed

While Prince William might have a ‘fiery temper’ that only Kate Middleton can control, the father-of-three is the resident bedtime in charge in the Cambridge household and currently holds the title for being able to put all of his children to bed each night, in record time.

Prince William’s secret trick to getting his kids’ attention is via Sir David Attenborough documentaries. The prince told Express UK, “They're very jealous. And, actually, last night we started watching one of David's newest documentaries.”

It is through this latest obsession that Prince William is able to get their attention every night. "It's amazing at bedtime when I can crowd the children, just shouting 'we're going to watch one of David's documentaries' and they come herding in. It's the easiest way to catch my children and get them ready for bedtime."

