Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry has ‘little understanding of a happy family’ due to Princess Diana pain

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

Prince Harry has ‘little understanding of a happy family’ due to Princess Diana pain

Prince Harry’s seemingly rash and thoughtless decisions regarding his financial independence have left royal experts puzzled, but one such biographer who has studied the British royal household extensively, has come forward with claims of her own, ones which aim to explain the Prince’s personality.

Royal biographer Penny Junor, believes Prince Harry moved away 'without discussing it’ solely in order to make Meghan Markle happy.

According to her piece in The Mirror, Junor believes Meghan Markle is a lot “more complicated than she looks”, the same as Princess Diana.

“I think there is an element of history repeating itself,” Junor admitted. While Kate Middleton has an entire family behind her back, Meghan comes from a broken home and barely has her mother on her side.

Thus, since Meghan Markle felt hurt by the British tabloids, while being thousands of miles away from her mother, Prince Harry took action, “without thinking it through or discussing it with the family.”

Junor also spoke at length about Princess Diana’s traumas and claimed that while she appeared to be a ‘perfect wife,’ based on her parent’s aristocratic status, “What Charles didn't know was that Diana had been badly traumatised by her parents.”

“Diana grew up feeling unloved. Those terrible feelings blighted the rest of her life and were a significant factor in the break-up of the marriage. William and Harry, therefore, grew up with little understanding of what a happy family looks like.”

The only reason Prince Harry is ok with giving up everything he’s ever known is because Meghan Markle truly “swept off his feet” with her version of love.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard accused of stalking social media accounts supporting Johnny Depp

Amber Heard accused of stalking social media accounts supporting Johnny Depp
Megan Fox's boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly says he is directing a new project

Megan Fox's boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly says he is directing a new project
Eminem fans think he has uncanny resemblance to Mike Pence

Eminem fans think he has uncanny resemblance to Mike Pence

'Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke opens up about her dragon’s reaction to Daenerys' death

'Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke opens up about her dragon’s reaction to Daenerys' death
Travis Scott plans to raise Stormi as a true feminist

Travis Scott plans to raise Stormi as a true feminist
Pakistani fashion designer HSY nabs seat on coveted Oscars committee for 2020

Pakistani fashion designer HSY nabs seat on coveted Oscars committee for 2020
Meghan Markle fans baffled as website emerges about her presidential campaign

Meghan Markle fans baffled as website emerges about her presidential campaign

Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey, sister Nickayla have no regrets over move-in decision

Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey, sister Nickayla have no regrets over move-in decision

Kaia Gerber teams up with Joe Biden’s granddaughters to talk about the elections

Kaia Gerber teams up with Joe Biden’s granddaughters to talk about the elections

Britain ‘no place’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as duo already ‘burnt their bridges’

Britain ‘no place’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as duo already ‘burnt their bridges’
Prince William spills the beans on his ‘easy’ secrets to getting children to sleep

Prince William spills the beans on his ‘easy’ secrets to getting children to sleep
Meghan Markle refuses to ‘waver’ in face of privacy lawsuit: report

Meghan Markle refuses to ‘waver’ in face of privacy lawsuit: report

Latest

view all