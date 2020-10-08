Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo's ladylove Georgina Rodriguez looks stunning as she appears in Paris

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo's sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez looked gorgeous in trench coat and red heels as she flaunted her stunning model figure during her appearance at a fashion show in Paris.

 The 26-year model stunned the onlookers with her grace. She carried a matching hand bag to give a perfect look to her personality.

The people could not turn their eyes from her as she arrived the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris on Tuesday. She made a very elegant exit from her luxury vehicle and headed inside the newly restored La Samaritaine department store.

The model was also seen wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger after amid the speculations that she is engaged to the renowned football player.

She's reportedly spending quality time with her boyfriend, whose signed Juventus shirt was stolen by a thieve on Wednesday. Police were investigating a reported burglary at the football star's Madeira home.

More From Entertainment:

Ertugrul: Aslıhan Hatun actress teases fans with upcoming project

Ertugrul: Aslıhan Hatun actress teases fans with upcoming project

Jurassic World' sequel production suspended after positive COVID-19 tests

Jurassic World' sequel production suspended after positive COVID-19 tests
Charlize Theron shares 'much needed good news'

Charlize Theron shares 'much needed good news'
Jane Fonda quits shopping to 'protect environment'

Jane Fonda quits shopping to 'protect environment'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will surprise royal fans on this year's Christmas: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will surprise royal fans on this year's Christmas: report
Amber Heard accused of stalking social media accounts supporting Johnny Depp

Amber Heard accused of stalking social media accounts supporting Johnny Depp
Megan Fox's boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly says he is directing a new project

Megan Fox's boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly says he is directing a new project
Prince Harry has ‘little understanding of a happy family’ due to Princess Diana pain

Prince Harry has ‘little understanding of a happy family’ due to Princess Diana pain
Eminem fans think he has uncanny resemblance to Mike Pence

Eminem fans think he has uncanny resemblance to Mike Pence

'Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke opens up about her dragon’s reaction to Daenerys' death

'Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke opens up about her dragon’s reaction to Daenerys' death
Travis Scott plans to raise Stormi as a true feminist

Travis Scott plans to raise Stormi as a true feminist
Pakistani fashion designer HSY nabs seat on coveted Oscars committee for 2020

Pakistani fashion designer HSY nabs seat on coveted Oscars committee for 2020

Latest

view all