Cristiano Ronaldo's ladylove Georgina Rodriguez looks stunning as she appears in Paris

Cristiano Ronaldo's sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez looked gorgeous in trench coat and red heels as she flaunted her stunning model figure during her appearance at a fashion show in Paris.

The 26-year model stunned the onlookers with her grace. She carried a matching hand bag to give a perfect look to her personality.

The people could not turn their eyes from her as she arrived the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris on Tuesday. She made a very elegant exit from her luxury vehicle and headed inside the newly restored La Samaritaine department store.

The model was also seen wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger after amid the speculations that she is engaged to the renowned football player.

She's reportedly spending quality time with her boyfriend, whose signed Juventus shirt was stolen by a thieve on Wednesday. Police were investigating a reported burglary at the football star's Madeira home.