Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince William leads ambitious environment fund that aims to 'transform the planet'

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 09, 2020

Prince William leading ambitious environment fund that aims to 'transform the planet'

Prince William has launched an ambitious fund dedicated to preseve nature.

The Duke of Cambridge announced he is launching a £50 million environment conservation fund named the 'Earthshot Prize.'

The aim of the endeavour is to repair the planet by 2030, as described by William.

Termed as "the most prestigious global environment prize in history," the fund will give out five £1 million prizes awarded every year for the next ten years, with the aim of turning "the current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism, by highlighting the ability of human ingenuity to bring about change, and inspiring collective action."

William stated he felt specially driven towards the cause that was "[his] job and [his] responsibility," reported Guardian.

He shared he sought inspiration from father Prince Charles and naturalist David Attenborough.

"We felt that the one piece of the jigsaw that was maybe missing was positivity," William said.

"I felt very much that there’s a lot of people wanting to do many good things for the environment and what they need is a bit of a catalyst, a bit of hope, a bit of positivity that we can actually fix what’s being presented," added the Duke.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth still reeling from the pain of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal exit

Queen Elizabeth still reeling from the pain of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal exit

Why Prince William thought Meghan Markle is not the right one for Prince Harry

Why Prince William thought Meghan Markle is not the right one for Prince Harry
Brad Pitt being taken to court by woman claiming actor conned her for money

Brad Pitt being taken to court by woman claiming actor conned her for money
Scott Disick not 'settling down with anyone' after Sofia Richie heartbreak

Scott Disick not 'settling down with anyone' after Sofia Richie heartbreak
Jannat Mirza becomes first Pakistani TikToker to amass 10 million followers

Jannat Mirza becomes first Pakistani TikToker to amass 10 million followers
Brad Pitt's sweetheart Nicole Poturalski teases him with new post

Brad Pitt's sweetheart Nicole Poturalski teases him with new post
'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic enthralls fans with her stellar performance in 'Ramo': Watch new trailer

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic enthralls fans with her stellar performance in 'Ramo': Watch new trailer
Ertugrul: Aslıhan Hatun actress teases fans with upcoming project

Ertugrul: Aslıhan Hatun actress teases fans with upcoming project

Cristiano Ronaldo's ladylove Georgina Rodriguez looks stunning as she appears in Paris

Cristiano Ronaldo's ladylove Georgina Rodriguez looks stunning as she appears in Paris
Jurassic World' sequel production suspended after positive COVID-19 tests

Jurassic World' sequel production suspended after positive COVID-19 tests
Charlize Theron shares 'much needed good news'

Charlize Theron shares 'much needed good news'
Jane Fonda quits shopping to 'protect environment'

Jane Fonda quits shopping to 'protect environment'

Latest

view all