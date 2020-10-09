Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 09 2020
Queen Elizabeth still reeling from the pain of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal exit

Friday Oct 09, 2020

Queen Elizabeth crippling after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry decided to end their careers as royals

Queen Elizabeth has not been able to wrap her head around the fact that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not part of the royal family anymore. 

So much so, that after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exit from the royal family, the monarch still has not been able to fill the void left behind.

According to royal expert Camilla Tominey, the Queen is still working through "filling in the void" Meghan Markle and Prince Harry created when they decided to distance themselves from the monarchy.

"There is a sense that the Queen's conduct throughout the pandemic has restored some faith in the monarchy.

"Let's not forget that only January the Royal Family faced a constitutional crisis of sort because of so-called Megxit.

"How would the Royal Family cope? What would the reaction be? How will they fill the void left by Harry and Meghan?

"That isn't to say there isn't a void that still needs to be filled."

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen has returned to the Windsor Castle, sans Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh is still staying at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. 

