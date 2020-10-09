Can't connect right now! retry
Rhea Chakraborty is 'a fighter', says mother on actress getting released from jail

Rhea Chakraborty's mother Sandhya Chakraborty revealed her reaction on daughter getting bail 

Rhea Chakraborty had previously been arrested after investigation agencies found out she had links with drug dealers. 

The actress spent 28 days in Byculla jail on drugs-related charges and returned home recently.

Shortly after, Rhea's mother Sandhya Chakraborty revealed her reaction on getting released after a month.

In an interview Sandhya said Rhea told her parents, "Why do you look sad, we have to be strong and fight this.”

She added that it is going to be an arduous task for her daughter to heal from all this trauma.

“I’ll have to put her on therapy to help her get over this trauma and reclaim her life,” said Sandhya.

She maintained that Rhea has dealt the entire matter with utmost dignity and is a fighter.

Meanwhile, Rhea's brother Showik is under custody as Mumbai Police believes he is in contact with drug peddlers still.

