Meghan Markle, Prince Harry step out for the first time for dinner with David Foster, Katharine McPhee

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for the first time for dinner with Canadian record producer David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee in Montecito.

Meghan and Prince Harry were spotted in their extremely rare outing to celebrate the pregnancy news of Katharine McPhee, who is expecting her first baby with hubby David.

It was the first time Meghan and Harry were spotted in the area after purchasing their $14 million mansion near Santa Barbara.

According to Daily Mail, Prince Harry and Meghan arrived in an SUV along with a driver and security personnel.

The couple, who stepped down from their royal duties earlier this year, were seen chatting and enjoying the company of their celebrity guests David and Katharine McPhee on Tuesday evening.

According to the report, Meghan and Prince Harry arrived hand in hand to the restaurant in Montecito. The royal couple was 10 minutes late as their celebrity guests David and Katharine McPhee arrived before them.

The royal couple was sporting masks when they arrived at the restaurant. They spent nearly three hours with their friends.

Earlier, there were reports that American Idol alum Katharine McPhee is expecting her first baby with husband Canadian record producer David Foster.

Katharine, 36 got married to David, 70, at St Yeghichie Armenian Church in London in June 2019.

Katherine is a close friend of Meghan Markle and they were together at their school while David Foster is the ‘surrogate’ father of Prince Harry.