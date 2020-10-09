Can't connect right now! retry
Cardi B hits back at Offset haters ‘in courtesy of Kulture’

In spite of a looming divorce case and past reports of cheating, Cardi B is still very protective of her ex Offset, all 'in courtesy of Kulture’.

The rapper was very forthright with her support, claiming, "I don't give a [expletive] if you don't like him” since they have no "right to drag" Offset’s name through the mud.

While Cardi made sure to clear the air she was very direct in her delivery and went on to say, "I don't talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father. I will slap the [expletive] out of you in curtesy of Kulture." (sic)

For the unversed, Cardi B and Offset’s relationship is "irretrievably broken" and while "there are no prospects for a reconciliation," the rapper has no intention of dragging her ex through court for child support or a handsome payout.

That is not to say Offset is not trying his best to patch up issues, a source previously told PEOPLE magazine, "He has been pursuing her hard and trying to convince her to get back together with him since the day they split.”

The biggest reason why Cardi is being so defense regarding Offset is because, “it’s a marriage, and there's a child involved and family involved."

"They want me to be hurt. I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there's a lot of love, there's a lot of passion, there's a lot of trust, there's a big friendship. It's always us against the world."

