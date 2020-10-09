The move by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle that caused the Queen to snap

Even though Prince Harry is the monarch’s most beloved grandson, there came a time when he and Meghan pushed the boundaries of reign to the point where Queen Elizabeth was forced to push back against the couple.



According to the new book Battle of Brothers, there came a time when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took one “step too far” and incurred the monarch’s wrath like no other.

Royal author Robert Lacey reiterates the event and claims that it was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rash head jump into trade marking their name Sussex Royal that caused a problem with the Firm.

The issue at hand was that, while the royal family is allowed to trademark items, its permission first needs to be sought after through the Queen and since those conditions were not met, the "family finally hit back.”

It is well-known that the Queen sells a number of items at Buckingham Palace, from souvenirs to edibles. Even Prince Charles sells jam and biscuits under the Duchy Originals trademark, yet it was only the lack of permission that ground the Firm’s gears.

Lacey told The Mirror, "Once again Harry had totally failed to consult the Queen about a major initiative affecting his royal work and image — and the image of the crown as a whole. The family finally hit back.”

"Elizabeth II had always had a soft spot for Harry, and she had been delighted by the arrival of Meghan, whose personal energies seemed to complement her grandson’s so well.”

"As Head of the Commonwealth and reigning over an ever more multicultural society in Britain, the Queen had especially welcomed the exciting new dimension that a mixed-race recruit brought to the Windsor identity — and as we shall see later in this series, she herself had spotted when things were going wrong, and had helped devise a strategy she firmly hoped would make things easier for the couple.”

Lacey also went on to say, "But there were some matters on which Elizabeth II would not compromise — and chief among them was the authority of the crown.”

“By not disclosing their plans to market merchandise under their own royal trademark, Harry and Meghan had trespassed dangerously on that authority. To commercialise the crown required the crown’s consent — and the Sussexes had not sought that."