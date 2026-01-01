Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes back together 'better than ever'

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes had a 'messy year' but they started 2026 together

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are back together again after a turbulent year for their relationship as they split and reunited many a times in the past few months.

The 32-year-old country star shut down the speculations surrounding her and the Outer Banks star, 33, on social media as they shared a picture of their silhouettes together embracing against the sunset in the background.

“Messy year for the heart, messy year for the outside coming in, messy year for the way it became an out of our hands portrayal of it,” the i quit drinking hitmaker wrote over the picture, adding, what i’ll say, and all i really care to share indefinitely with my personal life anymore, is that i really love love. i believe in it, i believe in him, and i believe in breaking patterns. now go kiss your person and stop speculating.”

Stokes too took on Instagram on New Years Eve and shared the same picture in a post, among many others, of the couple together.

The actor wrote a heartfelt caption alongside, which read, “Something I’ve learned this year: don’t take advantage of the most beautiful things that in 33 years of life are fleeting. Take accountability, learn from mistakes. Lean into love and say it often. 2026 my year of growth, my year of truth. Starting here, starting now. Happy new years.”

Although inside sources shared that the couple were done for good, after their split but it seems they have decided to ultimately work on their relationship.