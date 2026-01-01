Sabrina Carpenter gives fans 'burnt' house tour in new update

Sabrina Carpenter captures memories from the last year after wrapping up her tour

Sabrina Carpenter played with fire in 2025 – and not only metaphorically, as she showcased her little bathroom accident on social media.

The 26-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 31, and shared a wrap-up of her 2025 featuring many career highlights and some of her not-so proud moments.

The Espresso hitmaker included pictures from her collaboration with country legend Dolly Parton on her Please Please Please remix, as well as harmonising with Paul Simons for the Saturday Night Live 50 special, as well as the Manchild music video, and her creating her latest album Man’s Best Friend.

In her tragedies, the Grammy winner included a picture of a burnt sink and wrote, "set my bathroom on fire by accident," with a white heart emoji.

While Carpenter did not share more details about the house fire, it seemed like the accident fortunately did not cause more damage than the sink and the House Tour songstress can now look back and laugh about it.

The Sharpest Tool singer travelled across hundreds of tour stops for her Short n’ Sweet Tour in 2025, and ended the year with another surprise for fans as she released the bonus track, Such a Funny Way, from Man’s Best Friend all across the streaming sites.