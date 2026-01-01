 
Geo News

Sabrina Carpenter gives fans 'burnt' house tour in new update

Sabrina Carpenter captures memories from the last year after wrapping up her tour

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 01, 2026

Sabrina Carpenter captures memories from the last year after wrapping up her tour
Sabrina Carpenter captures memories from the last year after wrapping up her tour

Sabrina Carpenter played with fire in 2025 – and not only metaphorically, as she showcased her little bathroom accident on social media.

The 26-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 31, and shared a wrap-up of her 2025 featuring many career highlights and some of her not-so proud moments.

The Espresso hitmaker included pictures from her collaboration with country legend Dolly Parton on her Please Please Please remix, as well as harmonising with Paul Simons for the Saturday Night Live 50 special, as well as the Manchild music video, and her creating her latest album Man’s Best Friend.

In her tragedies, the Grammy winner included a picture of a burnt sink and wrote, "set my bathroom on fire by accident," with a white heart emoji.

Sabrina Carpenter gives fans burnt house tour in new update

While Carpenter did not share more details about the house fire, it seemed like the accident fortunately did not cause more damage than the sink and the House Tour songstress can now look back and laugh about it.

The Sharpest Tool singer travelled across hundreds of tour stops for her Short n’ Sweet Tour in 2025, and ended the year with another surprise for fans as she released the bonus track, Such a Funny Way, from Man’s Best Friend all across the streaming sites.

More From Entertainment

Zach Bryan shares first wedding photos with wife Samantha Leonard
Zach Bryan shares first wedding photos with wife Samantha Leonard
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes back together 'better than ever'
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes back together 'better than ever'
Bethany Peaty sends birthday love to Holly Ramsay after controversial wedding
Bethany Peaty sends birthday love to Holly Ramsay after controversial wedding
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner ring in 2026 with cosy London stroll video
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner ring in 2026 with cosy London stroll
Amy Schumer rings in New Year's Eve solo after Chris Fischer split
Amy Schumer rings in New Year's Eve solo after Chris Fischer split
Katie Price catches Princess, Junior red-handed in prawn cocktail drama video
Katie Price catches Princess, Junior red-handed in prawn cocktail drama