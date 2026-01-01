Dua Lipa, Callum Turner ring in 2026 with cosy London stroll

Dua Lipa and her fiancé, Callum Turner took a romantic stroll in London on Tuesday as they rang in the New Year in the chilly UK.

The Albanian pop star, who spent the festive period along with her fiancé, putting on a fully loving display as they walked hand in hand through the streets of the capital, wrapped up warmly for their outing.

They were seen walking hand-in-hand and, in some instances, arm-in-arm.

The couple also shares some public displays of affection, laughing together and enjoying coffee.

In terms of style, Dua wore an-all-black outfit paired with a Gucci scarf and red faux fur hat.

While many stars would typically jet abroad to ring in 2026, Dua and Callum have opted to return to Britain after a busy year.

Dua wrapped up her Radical Optimism tour in Mexico in December, while Callum travelled to New York for the premiere of his new film Atropia.

The outing comes after Dua reflected on the past 12 months in a sweet Instagram post.

The Dance The Night, star, 31, declared that life 'just keeps getting better' as she posed with actor Callum, looking as loved-up as ever.