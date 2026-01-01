 
Geo News

Bethany Peaty sends birthday love to Holly Ramsay after controversial wedding

Majority of the groom's family were not in attendance

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 01, 2026

Bethany joined Hollys sisters, Tilly and Megan, as they led the bridal party at the couples wedding
Bethany joined Holly's sisters, Tilly and Megan, as they led the bridal party at the couple's wedding 

Adam Peaty's sister, Bethany, shared a sweet birthday note to her new sister-in-law, Holly Ramsay, for her  26th birthday on Instagram on Wednesday.

Peaty, a devout Christian, tied the knot with influencer and Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly at Bath Cathedral on December 27, following an dramatic row that resulted in the Olympian excluding his own mother from the service. 

According to reports, majority of the groom's family were not in attendance.

Further reports claim that Adam's father, Mark was the only person invited to their big day, however he was allegedly told he'd have to sit at the back 'behind the plus ones.'

Bethany Peaty sends birthday love to Holly Ramsay after controversial wedding

From Adam's side, his younger sister Bethany is the only member who believed to have remain close following the family fallout.

Bethany joined Holly's sisters, Tilly and Megan, as they led the bridal party at the couple's wedding on Saturday.

Bethany has now shared a throwback photo from Holly's Cotswold hen do and wrote: 'Happy Birthday to my beautiful sister-in-law!! Hope you've been spoilt rotten and having the best day. Love you'. 

It also comes father Bethany showed off the sweet personalised gifts Holly treated her to ahead of the special day.

Meanwhile, the couple have already jetted off on their honeymoon despite the family drama.

Bethany is one of Adam's three siblings, with the swimmer also having two brothers, James and Richard, who were also both barred from the wedding. 

More From Entertainment

Zach Bryan shares first wedding photos with wife Samantha Leonard
Zach Bryan shares first wedding photos with wife Samantha Leonard
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes back together 'better than ever'
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes back together 'better than ever'
Sabrina Carpenter gives fans 'burnt' house tour in new update
Sabrina Carpenter gives fans 'burnt' house tour in new update
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner ring in 2026 with cosy London stroll video
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner ring in 2026 with cosy London stroll
Amy Schumer rings in New Year's Eve solo after Chris Fischer split
Amy Schumer rings in New Year's Eve solo after Chris Fischer split
Katie Price catches Princess, Junior red-handed in prawn cocktail drama video
Katie Price catches Princess, Junior red-handed in prawn cocktail drama