Bethany Peaty sends birthday love to Holly Ramsay after controversial wedding

Adam Peaty's sister, Bethany, shared a sweet birthday note to her new sister-in-law, Holly Ramsay, for her 26th birthday on Instagram on Wednesday.

Peaty, a devout Christian, tied the knot with influencer and Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly at Bath Cathedral on December 27, following an dramatic row that resulted in the Olympian excluding his own mother from the service.

According to reports, majority of the groom's family were not in attendance.

Further reports claim that Adam's father, Mark was the only person invited to their big day, however he was allegedly told he'd have to sit at the back 'behind the plus ones.'

From Adam's side, his younger sister Bethany is the only member who believed to have remain close following the family fallout.

Bethany joined Holly's sisters, Tilly and Megan, as they led the bridal party at the couple's wedding on Saturday.

Bethany has now shared a throwback photo from Holly's Cotswold hen do and wrote: 'Happy Birthday to my beautiful sister-in-law!! Hope you've been spoilt rotten and having the best day. Love you'.

It also comes father Bethany showed off the sweet personalised gifts Holly treated her to ahead of the special day.

Meanwhile, the couple have already jetted off on their honeymoon despite the family drama.

Bethany is one of Adam's three siblings, with the swimmer also having two brothers, James and Richard, who were also both barred from the wedding.