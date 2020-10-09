Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Reese Witherspoon reveals the candidate she will vote for in US elections

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 09, 2020

Reese Witherspoon is encouraging her fans to cast their vote in the upcoming US presidential election.

She has also urged them to vote for the candidates who protect women's rights.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actress shared a message which read, "Vote the change you want to see in the world".

Most of the Hollywood actors are voicing support for Democratic candidate and former vice president Joe Biden.

The US election is scheduled to take place in November in which Trump will seek the second term in the White House.


More From Entertainment:

Video of Kim Seokjin admiring Brad Pitt continues to be BTS fan favourite

Video of Kim Seokjin admiring Brad Pitt continues to be BTS fan favourite
Twitter reacts to TikTok ban in Pakistan

Twitter reacts to TikTok ban in Pakistan
Meghan Markle’s friend Katharine McPhee expecting her first baby with David Foster

Meghan Markle’s friend Katharine McPhee expecting her first baby with David Foster
Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj snubbed by Eminem

Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj snubbed by Eminem
‘Kurulus Osman’: First episode of season 2 breaks all records

‘Kurulus Osman’: First episode of season 2 breaks all records
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry win lawsuit over son Archie’s photos

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry win lawsuit over son Archie’s photos
Kim Kardashian enjoys ‘dinner date’ with husband Kanye West, quashes divorce rumours

Kim Kardashian enjoys ‘dinner date’ with husband Kanye West, quashes divorce rumours
Cardi B hits back at Offset haters ‘in courtesy of Kulture’

Cardi B hits back at Offset haters ‘in courtesy of Kulture’
Mindy Kaling announces arrival of baby 2 on Stephen Colbert's show

Mindy Kaling announces arrival of baby 2 on Stephen Colbert's show
Ertugrul producer starts filming new series on Turkic ruler Jalal al-Din Khwarazmshah

Ertugrul producer starts filming new series on Turkic ruler Jalal al-Din Khwarazmshah
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry took over $35 Million in taxpayer money before US move

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry took over $35 Million in taxpayer money before US move
Prince William once broke up with Kate Middleton at work: she ‘shut herself in a room’

Prince William once broke up with Kate Middleton at work: she ‘shut herself in a room’

Latest

view all