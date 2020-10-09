Reese Witherspoon reveals the candidate she will vote for in US elections

Reese Witherspoon is encouraging her fans to cast their vote in the upcoming US presidential election.

She has also urged them to vote for the candidates who protect women's rights.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actress shared a message which read, "Vote the change you want to see in the world".

Most of the Hollywood actors are voicing support for Democratic candidate and former vice president Joe Biden.

The US election is scheduled to take place in November in which Trump will seek the second term in the White House.




