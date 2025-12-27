'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' NEW poster goes viral

Fans believes graphic designers working on 'Knives Out' posters deserve 'raise'

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery makers have just released a new poster of the film, reviving the excitement of the trilogy among fans.

Directed by Rian Johnson, the new crime thriller is a sequel to the 2019 Knives Out and 2022 Glass Onion movie featuring Daniel Craig in the lead role.

The new installment has been released on Netflix, and it has received a splendid reaction from the viewers.

Taking from the posters, teasers to trailer, fans have loved the hard work done by the makers.

Earlier today, the makers dropped an intriguing new poster featuring the Craig as Benoit Blanc behind a huge Knife, which had a reflection of all the other cast members including Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Josh Brolin, Andrew Scott and Glenn Close.

The tip of the knife had blood on it. The poster described the whole concept of the film precisely. The caption read, “Careful, you might just get stabbed in the back.”

The poster seemed quite attractive for the trilogy fans who praised the graphic designers working on these displays.

One of them wrote, “Give the graphic designers a raise now.” Meanwhile, another commented, “The best poster of the whole group of incredible posters.”

Other comments included, “How many Fire posters do you guys still have in stock”, and “Hats off to whoever is making these posters.”