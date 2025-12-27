Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz spend Christmas together amid engagement rumours

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz’s romance continues to heat up as the couple spent Christmas Day together at Styles’ family home in Cheshire.

The festive celebration came just weeks after the pair sparked engagement speculation.

The pair was reportedly seen on Boxing Day at a roadside service station on their way back to Style's Hampstead property.

Dressed casually, the two kept a low profile.

A source told The Mirror, "They…could have been any young couple travelling back from seeing family."

The appearance came just a few days after the couple's sighting sent fans into frenzy.

Kravitz could be seen wearing a chunky gold band on her ring finger as she strolled with the former One Direction member through Rome.

Styles and Kravitz were first linked in August 2025.

The couple have been making headlines since then.

They have travelled together across Europe and the U.S., from Rome and Tuscany to London and New York, where Kravitz introduced Style to her family.

On the professional front Kravitz is soon to get busy as work on a new film project will begin in the UK.

Source to The Sun revealed that she will be staying with Style while filming.