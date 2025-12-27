Olivia Attwood addresses marriage struggles on Christmas podcast

Olivia was recently honest about the problems she has been having since tying the knot with Bradley in 2023

Olivia Attwood has shared insight into her personal life after facing divorce rumours with her husband, Bradley Dack.

Speaking on Sunday Roast: The podcast, the 34-year-old ITV presenter opened her heart to longtime friend Pete Wicks while discussing their personal lives during the Christmas Day special.

The confession comes in response to a 2026 resolution sent by a fan, to which Olivia replied: 'I want to really get my s*** together in 2026.'

She said: 'I feel like I had a good work year. I think my personal life was garbage, so I'd like to have more of a balance in 2026.'

For unversed, Pete and Olivia sparked romance rumours after being seen at a wild board party.

The pair have since rebuffed rumours, explaining that they are just close friends.

Olivia was recently incredibly honest about the problems she has been having since tying the knot with Bradley in 2023.

In an episode of her podcast Olivia's House, she admitted that marriage is 'really hard' as she opened up on divorce rumours.

Olivia said: 'It's no secret. We had a bad summer and I think that there was stuff going on on both sides…. At the end of day marriage is really f****** hard. And talking about those cosy pictures of Olivia and Pete at an Ibiza boat party back in July, Olivia admitted it caused a big problem back at home.'

Olivia and Pete became close pals almost a decade ago after they met each other at an award ceremony and have remained really good pals ever since.