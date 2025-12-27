Enrique Iglesias’ new baby makes holidays ‘even more special’ for family

Enrique Iglesias is on cloud nine after welcoming a new baby with longtime partner Anna Kournikova.

This year, the couple got the "best Christmas present" they could ask for as they enjoy life as a family of six.

"Anna and Enrique are so excited about welcoming a fourth child to their family," an insider spilled the beans. "They are floating on air."



On Friday, December 17, the Bailando hitmaker and the Russian became parents to a fourth baby together.

The newborn, whose name and sex is not revealed yet, has joined the couple's eight-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas and five-year-old daughter Mary, 5.

"Anna and Enrique love family life and will spend the holidays with their family, which varies in size depending on who is around," the source told People. "It will be busy and chaotic as always, only a bit more so, but all with joy and love."

"Both of them love being parents," the tipster continued. "And having a fourth is the best Christmas present ever."

The little bundle of joy’s arrival is said to have made the holiday season "even more special" for the 50-year-old singer and the former tennis star, 44.

The couple announced the delightful news in a joint post on Instagram on Monday, December 22.

"My Sunshine 12.17.2025," they captioned the adorable snapshot of the newborn wrapped in a blanket and wearing a hospital beanie while snuggled up next to a sloth stuffed animal.