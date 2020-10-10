Bella Hadid holds onto Gigi Hadid's baby bump in never-before-seen snap

Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 10 2020
Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid share quite a unique bond with each other and provide support to one another whenever needed. 

Just recently, Gigi showered love on Bella as she turned 24 years' old.

Taking to Instagram, the supermodel sent her younger sibling lots of love and warmth in a special birthday post, which also contained an extremely rare picture from when she was pregnant.

The new mom, who gave birth to her beautiful daughter with Zayn Malik last month, gave a glimpse of her bond with Bella in a precious never-before-seen photo.

The picture shows Bella holding Gigi's baby bump in what looks to be a kitchen.

"Today I celebrate, but am always grateful for, the 24 years that I have been blessed with my baby sister @bellahadid," Gigi captioned her post. "Who always has my back and brings me the yummiest treats I am so proud of your constant growth and light."

"You have a beautiful heart and I wish you a year of every opportunity to do what makes you the most fulfilled, sharing that magic near and far," the supermodel continued. "WHO LOVES YOU?! YOUR SISTER. Have the best day !!!!!! HAPPY BDAY."



