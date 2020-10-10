Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 10 2020
Paul McCartney looks back at his friendship with John Lennon on his 80th birthday

Saturday Oct 10, 2020

Paul McCartney looks back at his friendship with John Lennon on his 80th birthday 

British music icon has paid tribute to late legend and his dear friend, John Lennon on what would have been his 80th birthday.

In a heartfelt tribute, the Hey Jude singer looked back at his friendship with the late front man of The Beatles.

He turned to his social media with a monochrome shot of the two and wrote: “I love this picture, it reminds of the bond between us. Happy 80th John. Love Paul.”

While McCartney and Lennon’s friendship had gone through its fair share of bumps, the two had buried the hatchet and were closer than ever before the death of the Imagine hit maker.

A book by Kenneth Womack, titled John Lennon 1980: The Last Days in the Life, has also hit the shelves on the late rock star’s 80th birthday.

