'Emilia Perez' star names one trend which remained her focus in 2025

Zoe Saldana discusses new obsession after award-winning movie 'Emilia Perez'

Zoe Saldana has been unable to escape social media trends despite her busy schedule, and one of them coloured her entire 2025.

The 47-year-old actor, just like the rest of the world, has been trying to decipher the meaning behind the Gen Alpha slang phrase, 6-7.

The Emilia Perez star listed the viral trend as her favourite pop culture moment from the year, saying, “This whole 6-7 thing has been, oh God, an absolute anomaly. I am just so hyper-focused on this Gen Alpha lingo, and I'm gonna get it,” in conversation with People Magazine.

The phrase, which seems to not have any clear definition even for Gen Alpha, originated from the song Doot Doot (6 7), by Skrilla, which features the phrase as a recurring lyric.

Despite having no meaning, the meme was selected as the word of the year by Dictionary.com, and Saldana is determined to figure it out.

The Oscar winner, who is a millennial, has also adopted the word “aura” into her vocabulary and frequently uses it, although she joked, “Every time I think that I'm preserving my aura, that's when I'm told that I lost it.”