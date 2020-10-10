Meghan Markle is expecting her second baby, hides bump in trench coat: report

Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 10 2020
Saturday Oct 10, 2020

Meghan Markle is expecting her second baby, hides pregnancy in trench coat: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child, as speculated that the Duchess of Sussex is hiding her baby bump in the latest photos from her rare outing with Hollywood pals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals and are living in California with their 16-month-old son Archie, are said to be ready for their second child.

Also in 2019, the Duke of Sussex had told British media that he and his wife wanted two children at most.

Us Weekly, citing sources, reported that Prince Harry and Meghan have been actively trying for an another child.

According to the reports, the royal couple is comfortable in their $14 million Santa Barbara mansion and the duchess has told Harry ‘it’s baby time and she is ready to be a mom again’. She also can’t wait to start the process.

Meghan and Prince Harry are reportedly really excited for their next phase of family journey, the report further says.

The HollywoodLife, quoting insider, reported that the royal couple has not yet made any pregnancy announcement but it doesn’t necessarily mean they aren’t because they are secretive.

Meghan and Harry, who recently celebrated pregnancy news of their Hollywood pals record producer David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee with a dinner date, could be using quarantine and their new roles to their advantage.

Meghan Markle, in the paparazzi photos from her rare outing with hubby and Hollywood friends, could be seen donning leather trousers, a beige jumper and vibrant orange heels. She also had a trench coat draped over her shoulders.

The latest photos have left fans into frenzy and they are speculating that the trench coat is strategically placed to hide the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Debbie Frank, Princess Diana’s astrologer told Hello Magazine recently that she expects a pregnancy announcement from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in December 2020.

