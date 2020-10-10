Burcu Kiratli looks ethereal in latest photos wearing Pakistani bridal dress

Turkish historical drama Dirilis: Ertugrul actor Burcu Kiratli mesmerized her fans specially Pakistani followers with her traditional Pakistani bridal outfits.



Burcu, who portrays the role of Gokce Hatun (Roshni) in Dirilis: Ertugrul, looked nothing short of a vision in Pakistani outfit.

She turned to Instagram and shared her stunning photos wearing Pakistani bridal outfit with subtle makeup.

She also revealed that she loves Pakistani bridal makeup.



The Turkish actress posted the photos with the caption, “I loved this makeup.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans of Burcu Kiratli.

