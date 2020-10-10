Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Burcu Kiratli looks ethereal in latest photos wearing Pakistani bridal dress

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 10, 2020

Burcu Kiratli looks ethereal in latest photos wearing Pakistani bridal dress

Turkish historical drama Dirilis: Ertugrul actor Burcu Kiratli mesmerized her fans specially Pakistani followers with her traditional Pakistani bridal outfits.

Burcu, who portrays the role of Gokce Hatun (Roshni) in Dirilis: Ertugrul, looked nothing short of a vision in Pakistani outfit.

She turned to Instagram and shared her stunning photos wearing Pakistani bridal outfit with subtle makeup.

She also revealed that she loves Pakistani bridal makeup.

The Turkish actress posted the photos with the caption, “I loved this makeup.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans of Burcu Kiratli.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth’s multi-million dollar wedding gift to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth’s multi-million dollar wedding gift to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Blake Shelton elated to work alongside Gwen Stefani on ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton elated to work alongside Gwen Stefani on ‘The Voice’
Kim Kardashian believes Covid-19 is acting as a ‘reset’ for the planet

Kim Kardashian believes Covid-19 is acting as a ‘reset’ for the planet
Prince Charles, now ‘over the hill’, may pass on the throne to Prince William

Prince Charles, now ‘over the hill’, may pass on the throne to Prince William
Princess Diana’s royal future was decided after Philip’s warning to Prince Charles

Princess Diana’s royal future was decided after Philip’s warning to Prince Charles
Katy Perry avails permanent restraining order over ‘stalker’ targeting Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry avails permanent restraining order over ‘stalker’ targeting Orlando Bloom
Republican politician accuses Meghan Markle, Prince Harry of interference in US elections

Republican politician accuses Meghan Markle, Prince Harry of interference in US elections
Indian actress Sana Khan says she is turning to religion, quits career

Indian actress Sana Khan says she is turning to religion, quits career
Tory Lanez claims the ‘truth will come to light’ after assault charges come knocking

Tory Lanez claims the ‘truth will come to light’ after assault charges come knocking
Angelina Jolie pens moving piece on the surging cases of domestic abuse

Angelina Jolie pens moving piece on the surging cases of domestic abuse

Ruby Rose opens up about her ‘massive’ girl crush on Rosie Huntington Whiteley

Ruby Rose opens up about her ‘massive’ girl crush on Rosie Huntington Whiteley
Jeremy Renner’s ‘Hawkeye’ at stake as Marvel fans in doubts about his MCU future

Jeremy Renner’s ‘Hawkeye’ at stake as Marvel fans in doubts about his MCU future

Latest

view all