Kate Middleton steps out in Princess Diana's redesigned keepsake sapphire earrings





The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton has been under the public eye ever since news of her dating Prince William first emerged back in the day.

However, with each passing year, the duchess has grown into a fan favorite and is considered an iconic style icon. With that in mind, it’s no doubt that eagle-eyed fans are busy speculating the duchess’s new sapphire necklace set, wondering how eerily similar it looks to Princess Diana’s favorite sapphire earrings.

The necklace initially drew fans' attention after pictures from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Buckingham Palace event went online.



For the engagement, Kate had donned a blue knit dress by designer Emilia Wickstead but the main attraction was her sapphire necklace that reminded fans of Princess Diana.

The alleged repurposed piece dangled atop Kate’s decollate similar to a suspended pendant held up by a thin gold chain.

People magazine claims the necklace is in fact a repurposed piece from Princess Diana’s collection.