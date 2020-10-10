Prince William embarked on a ’50-mile drive’ to safeguard Kate Middleton

Once when the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton was pregnant with Prince George, Prince William flew into a panic and rushed his wife to the nearest hospital located 50 miles away.

Per an unearthed report, the next heir "sprung into action and drove his wife along with their personal security team 50 miles in their Range Rover to the hospital where Kate was placed on an IV drip".

A spokesman from St James’s Palace reiterated the event, claiming, that no sooner than she was put on an IV did she "continue to feel better."

"She and the Duke are immensely grateful for the good wishes they have received. She will remain in hospital at present and will continue to be treated for hyperemesis gravidarum."

For the unversed, Hyperemesis gravidarum is a severe form of morning sickness characterized by severe bouts of puking, most commonly found among mothers expecting twins.

At the time, the media had not been altered about the duchess's pregnancy and in an attempt to control the spread of the news, the palace took action.

During an interview on Good Morning America, Ingrid Seward touched upon the palace's sudden announcement at the time and claimed, "Well they didn't want to let it out because she's still probably about the 10-week mark but they knew that once Kate was seen going into the hospital… that it was going to be out of their hands and then the media would have control of the announcement."