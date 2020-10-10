Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Oct 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Institutions are getting stronger in Pakistan: Gen Bajwa

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 10, 2020

KAKUL: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa on Saturday said that he was satisfied that the institutions in the country are getting stronger.

The army chief was addressing the passing out ceremony of 142nd PMA Long Course, 32nd Technical Graduate Course, 61st Integrated Course, 16th Lady Cadet Course and 1st Basic Military Training Course.

The cadets from Palestine, Maldives, Qatar and Sri Lanka were also among the passed out courses.

He said that Pakistan paid a very heavy price to achieve peace and will maintain it at every cost.

More to follow.

