Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Here's why the couple would return to UK this year

Dismissing tabloid reports about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's return to the U, a report in Harperbazaar claimed that the royal couple would arrive in the United Kingdom before 2021.

"Had it not been for COVID-19 and travel restrictions, they would have already been back in the U.K.–for things like Beatrice’s wedding and Trooping of the Colour for example, the publication quoted a source close to the couple as saying.

The report said that the coronavirus pandemic has caused Meghan and Harry to delay their visit to the United Kingdom, amid tabloid reports that The Duke of Sussex might be retiring to England alone to see his family.

Another reason the couple is expected to return this year is the hearing of the Duchess's case against the Mail on Sunday.

""It is worth also pointing out, that the trial date for the Mail on Sunday is set to start on January 11, 2021 at the High Court, London, which if nothing changes, will still require two week’s self-isolation before it starts," The source further told the Bazaar.com

According to the report, Meghan Markle will record her statement in person at the trial after quarantining first.