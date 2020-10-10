Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Here's why the couple would return to UK this year

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 10, 2020

Dismissing tabloid reports about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's return to the U, a report in Harperbazaar claimed that the royal couple would arrive in the United Kingdom before 2021.

"Had it not been for COVID-19 and travel restrictions, they would have already been back in the U.K.–for things like Beatrice’s wedding and Trooping of the Colour for example, the publication quoted a source close to the couple as saying.

The report said that the coronavirus pandemic has caused Meghan and Harry to delay their visit to the United Kingdom, amid tabloid reports that The Duke of Sussex might be retiring to England alone to see his family.

Another reason the couple is expected to return this year is the hearing of the Duchess's case against the Mail on Sunday.

""It is worth also pointing out, that the trial date for the Mail on Sunday is set to start on January 11, 2021 at the High Court, London, which if nothing changes, will still require two week’s self-isolation before it starts," The source further told the Bazaar.com

According to the report, Meghan Markle will record her statement in person at the trial after quarantining first.

More From Entertainment:

Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor plays head of spies in 'Payitaht: Abdülhamid'

Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor plays head of spies in 'Payitaht: Abdülhamid'
Prince William admits Princess Charlotte is ‘true trouble’

Prince William admits Princess Charlotte is ‘true trouble’
Prince Harry will be ‘told off’ by Queen Elizabeth after he returns to the UK

Prince Harry will be ‘told off’ by Queen Elizabeth after he returns to the UK
Prince Harry will ‘never stand’ in ‘Meghan's path' in LA

Prince Harry will ‘never stand’ in ‘Meghan's path' in LA

Will Queen welcome Meghan Markle, Prince Harry back in royal fold? Find out here

Will Queen welcome Meghan Markle, Prince Harry back in royal fold? Find out here
Meghan Markle’s pal Katharine McPhee looks radiant as she flaunts her growing baby bump

Meghan Markle’s pal Katharine McPhee looks radiant as she flaunts her growing baby bump
Prince William embarked on a ’50-mile drive’ to safeguard Kate Middleton

Prince William embarked on a ’50-mile drive’ to safeguard Kate Middleton
Doctor Strange returns: Benedict Cumberbatch reprising role for ‘Spider-Man 3’

Doctor Strange returns: Benedict Cumberbatch reprising role for ‘Spider-Man 3’
Queen Elizabeth’s multi-million dollar wedding gift to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth’s multi-million dollar wedding gift to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Kate Middleton steps out in Princess Diana's redesigned keepsake sapphire earrings

Kate Middleton steps out in Princess Diana's redesigned keepsake sapphire earrings
Burcu Kiratli looks ethereal in latest photos wearing Pakistani bridal dress

Burcu Kiratli looks ethereal in latest photos wearing Pakistani bridal dress
Blake Shelton elated to work alongside Gwen Stefani on ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton elated to work alongside Gwen Stefani on ‘The Voice’

Latest

view all