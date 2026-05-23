Lee Andrews mysterious follow adds new layer to 'missing' drama

Heartbroken Katie Price's 48th birthday passed without any word from Lee Andrews

Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, missing drama has become even more dramatic following his latest move.

The self-called businessman, 42, who married Katie Price back in January after a whirlwind 10-day romance, has now been missing for nine days.

Katie’s last contact with Andrews came when he claimed he had been arrested and taken to a “black site”.

Meanwhile, Katie dedicated an emotional song to Lee despite previously calling off the search, she 'quickly' got in the studio to cover Brenda Russell's 1988 ballad, Get Here.

Katie has shared a collection of snaps of herself and Lee, following their first meeting in January, two days before they married.

She captioned her upload: "Missing my husband so much it breaks my heart knowing he is still missing so I did this song quick as words mean so much to the situation."

Lee Andrews’ Instagram account, which previously followed only Katie, reportedly followed a glam US Navy veteran named Marisol yesterday morning.

It has now been revealed that Marisol previously used an online matchmaking service for millionaires, The Sun reports.

A friend of Katie's reportedly told the newspaper: "Now she’s seen him following this woman, to say she was angry and confused is an understatement."

Her account is private but her short bio is public and reads: "NYRican…Boriqua! HD Biker Babe*Navy Veteran*Team Rubicon Disaster Response Team *Travel & Adventure Seeker*Fur-baby mum*Special Event Planner."

She follows around 1400 people and it was not immediately made clear if she follows Lee.

It came just hours after Katie said she was 'raising her standards' and working on herself as she shifted her focus.

Heartbroken Katie Price's 48th birthday passed without any word from Lee Andrews, whom she married in January, while Princess and Junior Andre shared lovely birthday tributes for their mum.