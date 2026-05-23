Kelly Osbourne mourns dad Ozzy Osbourne in painful tribute

Kelly Osbourne is still feeling the silence left behind by dad Ozzy Osbourne – and her latest tribute hit fans right in the heart.

Nearly a year after the Black Sabbath icon’s death, Kelly shared an emotional Instagram Story showing a giant memorial installation dedicated to the rock legend.

The peaceful countryside setup featured a massive duck pond, rolling greenery and, in true Ozzy fashion, giant lettering spelling out: “Ozzy f****** Osbourne.”

Subtle? Absolutely not. Perfectly on brand? Completely.

Kelly later posted a selfie in front of the tribute while showing off a gothic ring engraved with the word “Dad.”

Alongside the image, she wrote: “I still reach for you in ordinary moments, Dad in quiet rooms, in tired evenings, in every piece of life that should have included you.”

That one sentence alone was enough to wreck the internet for the day.

Ozzy died in July 2025 at age 76, just 17 days after his emotional farewell concert in Birmingham.

While fans knew the rock pioneer had battled serious health issues for years, son Jack Osbourne later admitted the timing still blindsided the family.

“I mean we knew he was sick for a while but it was definitely a shock,” Jack said during I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. “We didn’t know it would be that quick.”

As if grief was not enough, Kelly has also endured a difficult year personally, quietly splitting from fiancé Sid Wilson months after Ozzy’s death.

Still, if there’s one thing the Osbournes do better than anyone, it’s turning heartbreak into something loud, honest and unforgettable.