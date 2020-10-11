Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Oct 11 2020
Prince William takes part in first Ted Talk to stress over the impacts of climate change

Sunday Oct 11, 2020

Prince William takes part in first Ted Talk to stress over the impacts of climate change

Prince William featured in his very own Ted Talk to talk about an issue gripping the entire world of late.

The Duke of Cambridge participated in Countdown — TED's first free and virtual conference dedicated to spread awareness about global warming - to talk about climate change.

As one of the issues really close to Prince William's heart, the Duke shed light on the importance of sustaining and transforming the world for upcoming generations.

"Growing up in my family gives you a certain sense of history. I’m simply the latest in a line that can be traced back generations. This oak tree is close to Windsor Castle, which has been home to my family for over 900 years. Thirty-nine monarchs have lived here and enjoyed these beautiful surroundings," William said.

“While these oaks have been growing, around 35 billion people have lived their lives on our planet. That’s 35 billion lifetimes worth of hope, love, fear and dreams,” he continued.

“Over my Grandmother’s lifetime, the last 90 years or so, our impact has accelerated so fast that our climate, oceans, air, nature and all that depends on them are in peril,” he said.

Talking about the devastating impact of global warming, William added, “This oak has stood here for centuries. But never has it faced a decade like this. We start this new decade knowing that it is the most consequential period in history.

“The science is irrefutable. If we do not act in this decade, the damage that we have done will be irreversible and the effects felt not just by future generations, but by all of us alive today," he reiterated.



