Sunday Oct 11 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix project highly similar to Prince William's documentary

Sunday Oct 11, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being accused of ripping off an idea belonging to Prince William and cashing on it with a Netflix deal worth $100 million.

This is because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will likely copy the format of Prince William's documentary and adapt it in their shows produced for Netflix.

The couple, while announcing their collaboration with online streaming giant earlier, said, “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

This exact same description looks very similar to the one given for Prince William's recently-released ITV documentary titled Prince William — A Planet For Us All.

Another striking similarity between the two ventures is the way both the princes have been inspired by their kids to do something massive for the world.

In his documenaty, Prince William explained how Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis “changed my outlook."

The same sentiment was echoed in Meghan and Harry’s statement too, especially as they emphasised the importance of “family programming."

