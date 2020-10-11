Four shot dead over 'old enmity' in Kohat

The murder was carried out "due to old enmity", said police. — Geo.tv/File

Four people were gunned down on Sunday in Kohat over what police believe was "old enmity".



According to police, four persons died on the spot when unknown suspects fired shots at their vehicle in Gambit's Nakbund area.

Read more: Professor shot dead in Peshawar on World Teacher’s Day

Upon receiving word of the incident, the police rushed to the spot. The bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital in Gambat.



Police said that an initial probe showed that the murder was carried out "due to old enmity".

They added that the search for the culprits is underway.