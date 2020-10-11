Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Beatrice claims Queen Elizabeth ‘loves’ watching ‘The Crown’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 11, 2020

Netflix's The Crown has remained a rather sour topic amongst the British royal family with many members frowning upon their history getting dramatized. 

However, there is still a big lot from the household that thoroughly enjoys watching their everyday life portrayed on screens.

Star of the show, Vanessa Kirby, who plays Princess Margaret in the first two seasons, spilled the beans to The Guardian in an interview.

She revealed how a friend of hers was at a soiree which was also attended by Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchild, Princess Beatrice, who told her that her “granny likes it.”

Kirby clarified: "Although, I told someone else recently it was Eugenie... I got that wrong.”

During the course of the interview, she also heaped praises on her costar, Claire Foy who essayed the role of the monarch on the series.

"Oh, she used to give me the look in our scenes together and I'd just be feeling... Aaaaargh... You're so internal! You're so good! You're so subtle and I have to try so hard to rein it in!" Kirby said about Foy.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana predicted the lives Prince Harry and William would lead in the future

Princess Diana predicted the lives Prince Harry and William would lead in the future
Meghan Markle faced ‘personal animosity’ in the palace: ‘They hated her’

Meghan Markle faced ‘personal animosity’ in the palace: ‘They hated her’

Queen Elizabeth termed ‘powerless’ in making major Meghan Markle, Prince Harry decision

Queen Elizabeth termed ‘powerless’ in making major Meghan Markle, Prince Harry decision
Mariah Carey's nine-year-old son has already been a victim of racial abuse

Mariah Carey's nine-year-old son has already been a victim of racial abuse
Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph takes on Harris while Jim Carrey turns into Pence’s fly

Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph takes on Harris while Jim Carrey turns into Pence’s fly
Dwayne Johnson is 'the most followed man in America'

Dwayne Johnson is 'the most followed man in America'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s secret exchange on wedding day revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s secret exchange on wedding day revealed
Selena Gomez claims she is ‘anti-social media’ as she details decision of not using it

Selena Gomez claims she is ‘anti-social media’ as she details decision of not using it
Prince Harry takes a brutal dig at Prince William after he launches latest project

Prince Harry takes a brutal dig at Prince William after he launches latest project
Prince Andrew extremely close to losing his HRH title by next month

Prince Andrew extremely close to losing his HRH title by next month
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix project highly similar to Prince William's documentary

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix project highly similar to Prince William's documentary

Latest

view all