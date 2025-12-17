Jennifer Lopez gets candid about being 'misunderstood' in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez may be a global superstar, but she says there are still creative dreams she hasn’t fulfilled.

In a recent interview with The Envelope at the Los Angeles Times, the 56-year-old singer, actress and producer revealed that directing and writing remain at the top of her wish list. While her career has spanned music, film, television and business, Lopez said she’s eager to spend more time behind the camera.

"Everybody's always trying to tell you: 'You can only do this' or 'You can only do that,'" Lopez said, adding that she refuses to let others define her limits.

The Atlas star also opened up about feeling misunderstood despite decades in the public eye. "It's hard because you say to yourself, 'These people don't get me. They don't see me. They don't understand me,'" she explained. She credits her parents for helping her stay grounded and confident in who she is.

To cope with constant scrutiny, Lopez said she focuses on personal values rather than outside opinions. "I'd have to block out the noise so I can put my head on the pillow at night and go, 'I did good today. I was a good person. I was kind to people. I worked really hard. I'm a good mom,'" she said.

The singer first tried directing in 2018 with the music video Limitless, starring her daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz. "She was so amazing and I was so proud. I forgot that I was directing my first video; it was all about her," Lopez recalled.

Looking ahead, Lopez says she wants to keep pushing herself creatively, proving that even after decades of success, there are still new stories to tell and goals to chase.