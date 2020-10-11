Ahsan Iqbal warns govt of repercussions 'if it interferes in GB election'

Sunday Oct 11, 2020
NAROWAL: PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday warned the government of grave repercussions if it meddles in the Gilgit-Baltistan election set to take place on November 15.
Addressing a media talk, Iqbal said: "If the government attempts to rob the people of their rights or rig the elections, then it will have to face the consequences," he said.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has "already ruined the Kashmir cause and is now playing with the future of GB", the PML-N stalwart said.
Iqbal accused the government of "favouritism" in appointing the care-taker ministers in GB. "The [government] continues to [disintegrate] the administrative machinery."
"Federal ministers are interfering in the GB election," he said, alleging: "[Black] clouds are looming over the election process."
Iqbal added that it was imperative to give the people of GB their rights.
Meanwhile, the PML-N has also announced candidates who will contest the GB election.
The party members contesting for the elections are as follows:
Constituency-2, Gilgit-2: Hafeez-ur-Rehman
Constituency-3, Gilgit-3: Zulfiqar Ali Tatoo
Constituency-4, Nagar-1: Engr Arif Hussain
Constituency-5, Nagar-2: Sajjad Hussain
Constituency-6, Hunza: Rehan Shah
Constituency-7, Skardu: Akbar Taban
Constituency-11, Kharmang: Engr Shabbir
Constituency-12, Shigar: Tahir Shigri
Constituency-13, Astore-1: Farman Ali
Constituency-15, Diamer-1: Abdul Wajid
Constituency-16, Diamer-2: Mohammad Anwar
Constituency-17, Diyamar-3: Sadar Alam
Constituency-19, Ghizar: Atif Salman
Constituency-23, Ganchey-2: Ghulam Hussain
Constituency-24, Ganchey-3: Manzoor Hussain
PML-N has not announced the name of any candidate from constituency-1, Gilgit-1 — the constituency of former deputy-speaker Jafarullah — according to sources.
Sources said that Constituency-14, Astore-2 of Barkat Jameel, and Constituency-18, Diyamar-3 of Imran Wakeel, also remained vacant so far.
Moreover, no candidate has been announced from Constituency-8, Skardu-2, and Constituency-9, Skardu-3.