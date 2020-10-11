Ahsan Iqbal warns govt of repercussions 'if it interferes in GB election'

PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal addressing a press conference in Narowal, on October 11, 2020. — Twitter/PML-N

NAROWAL: PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday warned the government of grave repercussions if it meddles in the Gilgit-Baltistan election set to take place on November 15.



Addressing a media talk, Iqbal said: "If the government attempts to rob the people of their rights or rig the elections, then it will have to face the consequences," he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has "already ruined the Kashmir cause and is now playing with the future of GB", the PML-N stalwart said.

Iqbal accused the government of "favouritism" in appointing the care-taker ministers in GB. "The [government] continues to [disintegrate] the administrative machinery."

"Federal ministers are interfering in the GB election," he said, alleging: "[Black] clouds are looming over the election process."

Iqbal added that it was imperative to give the people of GB their rights.

Meanwhile, the PML-N has also announced candidates who will contest the GB election.

The party members contesting for the elections are as follows:

Constituency-2, Gilgit-2: Hafeez-ur-Rehman

Constituency-3, Gilgit-3: Zulfiqar Ali Tatoo

Constituency-4, Nagar-1: Engr Arif Hussain

Constituency-5, Nagar-2: Sajjad Hussain

Constituency-6, Hunza: Rehan Shah

Constituency-7, Skardu: Akbar Taban

Constituency-11, Kharmang: Engr Shabbir

Constituency-12, Shigar: Tahir Shigri

Constituency-13, Astore-1: Farman Ali

Constituency-15, Diamer-1: Abdul Wajid

Constituency-16, Diamer-2: Mohammad Anwar

Constituency-17, Diyamar-3: Sadar Alam

Constituency-19, Ghizar: Atif Salman

Constituency-23, Ganchey-2: Ghulam Hussain

Constituency-24, Ganchey-3: Manzoor Hussain

PML-N has not announced the name of any candidate from constituency-1, Gilgit-1 — the constituency of former deputy-speaker Jafarullah — according to sources.

Sources said that Constituency-14, Astore-2 of Barkat Jameel, and Constituency-18, Diyamar-3 of Imran Wakeel, also remained vacant so far.



Moreover, no candidate has been announced from Constituency-8, Skardu-2, and Constituency-9, Skardu-3.

