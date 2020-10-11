Queen Elizabeth discretely scraps Prince Andrew post cards from Buckingham gift shop

In lieu of the public backlash that is following Prince Andrew, the official Balmoral gift shop has gutted pictures and souvenirs of the Duke of York per reports.

It was a customer who visited the gift shop that revealed the news to The Sun, “Previously Andrew postcards have been on sale” the source claimed.

"But while there are postcards of Charles, Anne and Edward - and even the Queen’s grandchildren, Beatrice and Eugenie - there is not one of the Duke of York.”

“When I asked if it was possible to buy one of Andrew, a sales assistant said ‘No, we’ve taken them away. And they won’t be making any more of them.’"

This royal brush off is the latest in a series of calculated decisions taken by the crown to “airbrush” the Duke of York out of the royal fold and away from the public light.

An insider told the daily, "There is a warning from up high to play down Andrew. He will be included as little as possible.”

"It’s not whitewashing history because you can’t leave him out entirely. But it will not make a big deal of his relationship with the Duke of Edinburgh over the years.”

"This is obviously proving difficult because he is his son and it’s playing down his role in the family."