Monday Oct 12 2020
Katrina Kaif on sharing screens with ex Ranbir Kapoor after they broke up

Monday Oct 12, 2020

Ranir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif had once been Bollywood's most sought-after couples with their unmatched chemistry on and off screens.

However, after the two broke up, chaos was unleashed amongst fans and tabloids as many jumped to conjectures about their relationship.

Soon after the split, the two were roped in to star side by side in the film Jagga Jasoos.

Speaking about how she felt working alongside Ranbir soon after their split, Katrina told DNA India: “Whether it was, how difficult it was, is honestly something that will stay with me. And only with me.”

“Because it’s not something I want to discuss. Not now, maybe. You can never say about the future, but definitely not right now. Whatever it was, however it was, it will always stay with me,” she added.

