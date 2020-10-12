Black Widow comic shows her embracing motherhood

Black Widow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a mother

The Marvel Comics recently teased an update for Black Widow and it appears she has not only adopted a civilian life during the months she went missing, but also had a child named Stevie.

Natasha, aka the Black Widow underwent a major change in Marvel and ended up with a child. The hero’s new life reportedly began after she found her apartment ransacked, and instead of going in through the front door, when the superhero climbed above the building, entering in through the window, she was attacked by the perpetrator and fell down towards the street.

While her memory, and body took a major hit from that fall, Hawkeye and the Winter Soldier notice her through a newscast and begun hunting her down.

This shift gives rise to a new chapter ahead of the MCU debut. Writer, Kelly Thompson and artists Elena Casagrande and Jordie Bellaire open up the new chapter of the comic with a still of Clint and Bucky in Natasha’s abode only to find that she not only has a son, but looks happy.

After their initial meeting the comic shows the duo chatting about life and suddenly come face to face with Natasha (Black Widow’s) fiancé James.

The reason Black Widow’s possibility of birthing a child eludes Bucky is because she was barely missing for three months.

One other character trait Black Widow’s son possess, which cements his probability as her biological kin is his knack for being “a little escape artist”, a trait his mother was an expert in.