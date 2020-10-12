Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 12 2020
‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot to appear as Cleopatra in new project

Monday Oct 12, 2020

Wonder Woman Gal Godot is elated to “embark” on her new film venture as the iconic beauty Cleopatra.

The actress announced this news over on Sunday through a collection of tweets that read, "As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women's eyes, both behind and in front of the camera."

In a separate tweet she went on to say, “I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time.” She even concluded by saying, “Can’t be more grateful about this A team!!” (sic)

As per a report fromThe Hollywood Reporter, the Cleopatra production will be a complete remake, based on a script written by the renowned, Laeta Kalogridis under the banner of Paramount Pictures. 


