'Queen Elizabeth has loaned her brooch to only two women'

The Diamond Maple Leaf Brooch was originally gifted to Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother by her husband King George VI before their historic tour to Canada in 1939.



Although other royal ladies have visited Canada, Queen Elizabeth has only loaned the brooch to the two future Queen Consorts: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is sixth in line to the throne and his wife Meghan Markle parted her ways with the British royal families before she had the opportunity to wear the brooch. Harry and Meghan are currently living in the United States after stepping down from their roles as senior royals.



The four royal ladies to have worn the sparkler:

















