Tuesday Oct 13 2020
'Mission Impossible 7': Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwel enthrall fans during shoot-out scenes

Tuesday Oct 13, 2020

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell stunned fans during gritty shoot-out scenes for their upcoming film 'Mission Impossible 7' in Rome

Both the stars looked tense as they were asked to get out of a police car while giving defensive gestures during filming for the latest installment in the franchise.

The 58-year-old Oscar nominee looked sober as he held onto Hayley's arm, with the beauty, in turn, holding up her hands during the scenes.

The Cinderella star and Tom won hearts with their stellar performance while filming the stunning scenes. They held their hands up in a defensive gesture soon after getting out of the car to follow the order.

Tom appeared to be a real hero in a silver waistcoat, matching trousers, a white shirt as he communicated with director Christopher McQuarrie between takes.


