Kate Middleton sent Buckingham Palace fuming after key decision made against monarchy

Kate Middleton and Prince William sent the royal family in a rage after they decided to go against the monarchy in announcing their first pregnanct eight years ago.

According to media reports, Buckingham Palace had a tiff with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after they broke a major royal tradition while expecting eldest son, Prince George.



A palace source recently revealed that William and Kate had no choice but to go public with the announcement of George's pregnancy after Kate spent a few days in King Edward VII Hospital in London.

Much to eveyone's surprise, Kate and William's pregnancy announcement came just a few moments before the Duchess was admitted to the hospital was confirmed.

Clarence House revealed that the Duchess would be in for "several days" before requiring a "period of rest".

This was against what the royal family had wanted, explained royal expert Ingrid Seward, who said that palace residents would have preferred waiting.

Seward said, "Well they didn't want to let it out because she was still probably about the 10-week mark but they knew that once Kate was seen going into the hospital… that it was going to be out of their hands and then the media would have control of the announcement."

"The Royal Family was only notified of Kate's pregnancy mere hours before the rest of the world," Seward added.