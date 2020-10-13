‘The Simpsons’ lists top 50 reasons not to vote for Trump in 2020 US elections

‘The Simpsons’ lists top 50 reasons not to vote for Trump in the 2020 US elections

The Simpsons has always been well-known for their satirical take on politics and other sensitive issues, as well as their uncanny and alleged ability to peer into the future and make startling predictions.

In their most recent episode, Homer also takes a jab at the 2020 US elections and even has over 50 points listed out regarding why he should not vote for Trump in the 2020 elections.

Also, of course the voice of ‘reason’ ends up being a ‘woke’ masked Lisa in this regard as well.

While this is the first time the series has ever seriously showcased or listed out Trump’s incompetence, they have taken numerous jabs against the US president during his four-year reign.

